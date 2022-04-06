Atlanta FaZe snags new partnerships with SteelSeries and KontrolFreek

The Call of Duty League’s Atlanta FaZe announced new partnerships with SteelSeries and KontrolFreek today, with the peripheral companies joining the squad as its official exclusive headset and thumbstick partners.

FaZe will compete in CDL events “beginning this year” using SteelSeries’ ArticPro + GameDAC and Arctis Pro Wireless headsets, and KontrolFreek’s performance thumbsticks. The three brands will also join forces to “collaborate on a variety of projects including product testing, digital events, and brand activations.”

“We’re excited to align with SteelSeries and KontrolFreek, two iconic brands with a ton of rich history in esports and gaming and they continually push the boundaries of innovation for gamers,” said James Crowder, head coach of Atlanta FaZe. “It’s no secret that SteelSeries creates the best audio in gaming and esports and our players have won multiple championships using KontrolFreek Performance Thumbsticks over the years, so we knew we wanted to be a part of the SteelSeries and KontrolFreek families and give our players a competitive edge.”

SteelSeries’ roster of esports teams, now including Atlanta, also touts FaZe Clan, Red Bull OG, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Esports, T1, SpaceStation, Rare Atom, Tricked Esport, and more.

“As the world’s original esports brand, SteelSeries continues to invest deeper in the esports and gaming ecosystems it helped to create,” the companies said in a release. “SteelSeries’ pro team relationships are more than sponsorships, they are true partnerships. From ideation and design to testing and validation, esports professionals are not only stakeholders of SteelSeries, but they are also collaborators and co-creators, together creating the world’s best gaming peripheral products and software.”

After winning the CDL Championship in 2021, Atlanta FaZe currently sit atop the Call of Duty League standings at the 2022 season’s midway point.