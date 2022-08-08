Asmongold writes complaint to Blizzard about mount drops in WoW

Asmongold is known for making a scene whenever he fails to obtain the loot that he wants in World of Warcraft. But this weekend, he took things a step further than usual by writing up a full letter to Blizzard.

After failing to obtain a Necroray Egg after opening around 170 attempts, Asmon noted that he looked into it to see if he’s just extremely unlucky or if other people are experiencing the same issue.

While on his alternate Twitch channel (Zackrawrr), Asmongold detailed exactly what he wrote to Blizzard, noting that an egg having a one to two percent drop rate would make it so that people need to farm for an entire year to get the three Necroray mounts that come from Necrolord Calling Boxes.

“As someone who’s collected every single paragon mount in the game, farming these has been a dramatic departure from the rest in a generally negative way,” Asmon wrote. “Looking at comments on Wowhead others feel the same. If this is actually the intended design, then so be it! I’ll keep farming lol. However, it seems disproportionate that a reward you need 3x of that’s just a recolor from the 7.3 Argus ray takes seemingly over 10 times longer to obtain.”

Though Asmongold is usually animated on his main channel, he typically is significantly more mellowed out when streaming on his alternate channel because he attempts to separate his normal-everyday demeanor from the persona that has made him popular on Twitch.

For that reason, Asmon filing the complaint the way he did almost seems more jarring than it would if he did it on his main stream. By leaving the theatrics out of it, Asmon’s toned-down voice and surgical detailing of the drop rate issue he experienced resonated in a way that perhaps they wouldn’t have otherwise.