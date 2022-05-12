Asmongold refuses to return to WoW Classic for Burning Crusade despite fan requests

Asmongold has opened up on why he quit playing World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic—and why he won’t be going back—after the iconic MMORPG streamer was grilled on the topic by one of his Twitch fans this week.

“Let me tell you why I’m not playing TBC Classic,” Asmongold responded. “It’s because I did. I did back in 2008, and it was fucking glorious. It was amazing. It was the best thing I ever had.” Reflecting on the good old days, Asmongold then asked himself: “Do I want to play TBC again?”

“There’s a part of me that wants to raid again, but you know why I don’t care as much?” the streaming star continued. “There isn’t, like, a permanence to it.”

Another reason, he added, is similar to why he doesn’t play on private servers.

“You play on the server, and then the patch comes out, and it’s gone—it’s gone so fast,” Asmongold explained. “You need to remember, TBC came out less than a year ago, and we’re already getting Sunwell [the final phase of WoW Classic TBC], [and] we’re going to get Wrath of the Lich King soon.”

To Asmongold’s point, that’s a lot of releases within a short period of time.

Burning Crusade Classic launched on June 1, 2021. Fast forward to today, and the final phase of WoW TBC Classic, Sunwell Plateau, just went live on May 10th, 2022. There are five phases and four arena seasons for The Burning Crusade, starting with Karazhan and ending with Sunwell.

The next major WoW Classic remake on the horizon is Wrath of the Lich King, which was officially announced on April 19, with a “fairly speedy 2022 release date.”