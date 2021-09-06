ARP Gaming win North American playoffs for CoD: Mobile World Championship 2021

The top two teams have advanced to the world finals later this year.

The North American playoffs for the Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2021 concluded yesterday with ARP Gaming taking home first place. The team, along with second-placed NYSL Mayhem, have now qualified for the 2021 World Championship Finals.

The final between ARP Gaming and NYSL Mayhem was the second encounter between the two teams in the playoffs. They previously met in the upper bracket finals, where ARP defeated NYSL 3-1. NYSL got a chance at redemption, though, after the team took down Xplicit 3-1 in the lower bracket finals to face off against ARP again.

NYSL put up a dominant performance in the first series of the finals, defeating ARP in three straight games on the Hardpoint, Search and Destroy, and Domination game modes.

Another series had to be played to decide the victor, though. If the team from the lower bracket wins the first best-of-five in the finals, another series will be played, according to the rules for the CoD: Mobile World Championship. NYSL weren’t able to replicate their performance in the second series and fell to ARP 3-1.

Aside from NYSL and ARP, Tribe Gaming will also be competing at the 2021 World Championship Finals from North America as the winner of the CoD: Mobile Masters event in July.

Fans also had high expectations for TSM, who was competing in its first CoD: Mobile tournament after picking up the roster of Truly. The team was disqualified, however, due to a “rules violation.” It’s unclear exactly what rule was violated, though.