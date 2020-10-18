ArCRESTART qualify for PMGC after winning PUBG Mobile Street Challenge Korea

ArCRESTART, which won the PUBG Mobile Star Challenge (PMSC) today, will represent Korea at season zero of the Global Championship (PMGC) later this year.
The team managed 58 kills along with two chicken dinners in the 12 matches of the finals played over the weekend. While the team looked sloppy in some rounds, it was the 10th match on Erangel which secured the deal for them. In this game, ArCRESTART finished in the first place and picked up a humongous 16 kills.
Defending champions T1, who were the favorites coming into today, couldn’t leave a mark in the finals. The team had a good start in the finals, with a fourth-place finish in the first match followed by a chicken dinner. They faltered in the remaining games and settled for a fifth-place finish.
Here are the overall standings of the PUBG Mobile Street Challenge (PMSC) 2020:
|Team
|Place points
|Kills
|WWCD
|Total
|1.
|ArCRESTART
|82
|58
|Two
|140
|2.
|GCBUSANREJ
|66
|48
|Two
|114
|3.
|5K
|59
|49
|Two
|108
|4.
|ASAKDREA
|48
|58
|One
|106
|5.
|T1
|59
|45
|One
|104
|6.
|Axis
|55
|48
|Zero
|103
|7.
|PTWKDREA
|56
|47
|Zero
|103
|8.
|TeamSquare
|62
|40
|One
|102
|9.
|Hidden
|41
|54
|One
|95
|10.
|Exzellent
|53
|28
|One
|81
|11.
|ArCArmada
|43
|31
|One
|74
|12.
|SINSA
|28
|42
|Zero
|70
|13.
|BRAVERY
|33
|36
|Zero
|69
|14.
|TAVitality
|37
|32
|Zero
|69
|15.
|TeamKGA
|13
|23
|Zero
|36
|16.
|EyesGaming
|Nine
|26
|Zero
|35
ArCRESTART will now be seen in action during the $2 million PMGC. It will begin in late November with top teams from around the world competing.