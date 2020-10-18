ArCRESTART qualify for PMGC after winning PUBG Mobile Street Challenge Korea

The PMSC is the highest tournament for PUBG Mobile in Korea.

ArCRESTART, which won the PUBG Mobile Star Challenge (PMSC) today, will represent Korea at season zero of the Global Championship (PMGC) later this year.

The team managed 58 kills along with two chicken dinners in the 12 matches of the finals played over the weekend. While the team looked sloppy in some rounds, it was the 10th match on Erangel which secured the deal for them. In this game, ArCRESTART finished in the first place and picked up a humongous 16 kills.

Defending champions T1, who were the favorites coming into today, couldn’t leave a mark in the finals. The team had a good start in the finals, with a fourth-place finish in the first match followed by a chicken dinner. They faltered in the remaining games and settled for a fifth-place finish.

Here are the overall standings of the PUBG Mobile Street Challenge (PMSC) 2020:

Team Place points Kills WWCD Total 1. ArCRESTART 82 58 Two 140 2. GCBUSANREJ 66 48 Two 114 3. 5K 59 49 Two 108 4. ASAKDREA 48 58 One 106 5. T1 59 45 One 104 6. Axis 55 48 Zero 103 7. PTWKDREA 56 47 Zero 103 8. TeamSquare 62 40 One 102 9. Hidden 41 54 One 95 10. Exzellent 53 28 One 81 11. ArCArmada 43 31 One 74 12. SINSA 28 42 Zero 70 13. BRAVERY 33 36 Zero 69 14. TAVitality 37 32 Zero 69 15. TeamKGA 13 23 Zero 36 16. EyesGaming Nine 26 Zero 35

ArCRESTART will now be seen in action during the $2 million PMGC. It will begin in late November with top teams from around the world competing.