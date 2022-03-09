Apple announces iPhone SE 2022, budget iPhone featuring A15 chip

Today Apple has announced their newest iPhone model, an upgraded version of the budget-friendly iPhone SE boasting a powerful A15 chip.

The model was first announced during a presentation earlier today. The SE looks similar to the iPhone 6 bringing back the fingerprint reader and bezel for the first time since the original SE was launched back in 2020.

Alongside its powerful, top-of-the-range A15 chip, the phone also has a 12-megapixel camera, 4.7-inch display, and is 5G compatible. The addition of these features comes to the SE as Apple notes success with its original release.

“iPhone SE has been an incredibly popular choice with our existing users and for new iPhone customers, thanks to its iconic design, exceptional performance, and affordable price,” said Kaiann Drance, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing. “This year we’ve built the most powerful and durable iPhone SE yet, with better battery life thanks to A15 Bionic, the same chip as our iPhone 13 lineup that also unlocks advanced camera features like Smart HDR 4, Photographic Styles, and Deep Fusion.”

In a world where phones continue to get more expensive, the new iPhone SE is a cost-effective entry into the smartphone market starting at just $429. The phone is available in three sizes, 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB.

The new iPhone SE will be available to purchase in stores on Friday, March 18. For those who haven’t upgraded their iPhone device in many years, this may well be the perfect time to do so given its price and design familiarity.