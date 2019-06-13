Apex Legends players saw a cryptic message on the game’s official Twitter account yesterday.



The message was on a monitor and read that something called “L001” was moving southbound and presenting “yet another significant rest-time reduction” and “signs of territorial behavior or distress.” Our guess is that this refers to the Leviathans that are approaching the Apex island from south.



But a note on the monitor is even more enigmatic. “What’s wrong with Rosie???” it reads, with the name Rosie underlined three times. Whoever wrote that seems very worried about answering that question.



For Apex players, though, the real question is who Rosie is.

What we know about Rosie

This is the first time the name Rosie appears in an official Apex channel, but it’s not the first time fans who are into data mining have seen it.



The name Rosie is part of a huge leak of names of upcoming Legends. The list went out in mid-February and included the names of Octane and Wattson, and while the former is in the game, the latter has been confirmed for season two.



If Rosie is really a Legend, Respawn might be teasing her addition to the game already, even though it would be too early since the next confirmed Legend to hit Apex, Wattson, isn’t even out yet.



Another theory is that Rosie is the nickname someone gave to one of the Leviathans, more likely the one called L001 in the message. We don’t know how Leviathans are tied to the Apex lore and characters, but that could be how one of the researchers of these creatures call one of them. Then, the message would make sense since L001’s behavior is not ordinary anymore.



Other than that, there’s not much more we know about Rosie or the Leviathans. The message and these references could start making more sense once Apex’s season two starts on July 2. That’s when we’ll know if L001, or Rosie, will have done anything to change the island or have any kind of impact on how players will interact with them or the environment in their matches.



We’ll update this story as we learn more information.