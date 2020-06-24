Apex Legends Mobile could be soft launching later this year

The game will be playable on the go.

Apex Legends could be coming to your smart phone very soon.

In a leaked video from Electronic Arts’ “fireside chat,” the CEO of the company, Andrew Wilson, can be heard talking about the mobile market.

“We talked about having Apex Legends in soft launch by the end of this year,” Wilson said.

Here's CEO andrew Wilson talking about the Apex Legends Mobile

Thanks @ApexLatest pic.twitter.com/8EIrMJ6Yj9 — Apex Legends Mobile NEWS and UPDATES (@Apex_murdablast) June 23, 2020

Apex Legends was confirmed to be coming out to mobile during EA’s Q2 earnings call in 2019. EA’s CFO and COO, Blake Jorgensen had said in October 2019 that Apex Legends Mobile will release in the 2021 fiscal year—the 2021 fiscal year will begin on Oct. 1, 2020.

In the Q3 earnings call last January, Electronic Arts revealed that it was working with a Chinese company to bring the game to mobile. EA has worked with Chinese giant Tencent in the past and it’s possible that the same company could bring Apex Legends to mobile.

Tencent has also worked with Activision and PUBG Corp. to bring Call of Duty and PUBG to mobile devices respectively.