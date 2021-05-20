Apex Legends Mobile closed beta has received a graphical update

The game could still look better, though.

Electronic Arts sent out invites for Apex Legends Mobile’s closed beta yesterday to a select number of players in the Philippines. This is the second closed beta for the upcoming battle royale game. The first beta happened last month for a few players in India.

In contrast to the initial beta, the graphical qualities in the new closed beta for the Philippines have gotten significantly better. The overall textures look finer now and the view distance has also been increased.

Even though the graphics have improved, it seems like EA still hasn't unlocked the maximum graphical capabilities of the game. The screengrabs for Apex Legends Mobile, which were initially released when the game was announced last month, still look better than the Philippines closed beta.

Image via Electronic Arts

Apex Legends Mobile is a completely different game from its PC and console counterpart. Thus, it won't support cross-platform play. Players will be able to see the same map and legends in the mobile version of the game, though.

The game will be released toward the end of 2021. EA has said that it will be releasing the game around the world in a “series of tests.” Players on Android can pre-register through the Google Play Store. Pre-registrations haven’t opened for iOS devices yet, however.

