Apex Legends Mobile adds more pre-registration rewards for new players

Players who pre-register will be treated to a lot of free rewards when the game launches.

Apex Legends Mobile has crossed 12 million pre-registrations and managed to hit all reward milestones in the process. Now, Electronic Arts is adding more rewards ahead of the handheld game’s long-awaited global release later this year.

EA opened pre-registrations worldwide for Apex Mobile on March 17, with rewards on different milestones, up to 10 million. With that number hit just a month in, two more pre-registrations milestones have been added at 15 million and 25 million.

They are as follows:

Become Legendary Holospray: 15 million pre-registrations

Sunfire Initiative Pathfinder Skin: 25 million pre-registrations

The rewards which have already been unlocked are:

Pre-registered badge: 500,000

Fateful Games – Banner Frame: 1 million

One Target – Banner Pose: 2.5 million

Teeth Cutter – Epic R99 Skin: 5 million

Molten Earth – Epic Skin: 10 million

Players who are pre-registered and download the game within seven days of its worldwide release will be able to access these rewards. EA hasn’t revealed the exact release date for the game yet, but it will be arriving sometime in 2022.

Players can currently pre-register for the upcoming battle royale title on the Google Play Store. The game is still not available on Apple’s App Store but players can sign-up on the official website to be notified when that happens.