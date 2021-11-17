Ampverse acquires India-based 7Sea Esports, plans muti-million dollar investment in the country

This will become the company's fourth country as it looks to grow with India's rising esports market.

Singapore-based Ampverse acquired Indian esports organization, 7Sea Esports for an undisclosed amount. The esports holding company plans to make a multi-million dollar investment in the country to “accelerate the esports and gaming ecosystem.”

7Sea will become Ampverse’s fourth esports team after Bacon Time (2021 Arena of Valor Thailand champions), SBTC Esports (Wild Rift SEA Championship winners), and Made in Thailand (MiTH). India will also be the company’s fourth market after Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

7Sea’s owner, Santosh Pecheti, said in a release today that they will be leveraging the acquisition to further grow the organization. It will partner with local creators to create “best-in-class entertainment” for fans and will groom local talent to compete at the highest levels.

“7Sea was created because we wanted to give young Indian gaming talent a chance to become the next generation of sporting heroes,” Pecheti said. “With Ampverse, we’re ready to take it to the next level. Their blueprint in grooming players and developing talent to compete at the highest level is what we need.”

Initially a Nepali PUBG Mobile team, 7Sea was acquired in early 2020 by India-based GcX, which was founded by Pechetti. Now, the organization will fall under Ampverse.

7Sea currently fields one Indian team in the mobile battle royale game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). They have been performing well, having recently won the India Today Dangal Championship and finishing second in the Skyesports Championship 3.0. Krafton is yet to conduct any official BGMI competitions.

“India has always been part of our growth plan and is a very exciting opportunity for us given the rapid acceleration of esports,” said Ferdinand Gutierrez, the CEO at Ampverse. “We look for teams that have a track record of success and most importantly, we look for founders that are truly passionate about creating iconic esports organizations that drive unprecedented engagement with their fans and the market. 7Sea checks all those boxes and now it’s all about executing the blueprint and growing all aspects of the franchise.“