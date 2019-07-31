Amit Raizada: “The only person who is not a victim and is crying wolf is Rick Fox”

Amit Raizada, who used racial slurs in reference to former Echo Fox CEO Jace Hall, has lashed back at Rick Fox after Fox’s tell-all interview with Richard Lewis earlier today, in which Fox said Raizada “held a gun to everyone’s head.”

In a comment to Kotaku, Raizada said that not only he is “truly hurt and pained by the false and defamatory allegations made by Rick Fox,” but Fox is “crying wolf” and is the “only person who is not a victim.”

Raizada alleges Fox used an inflammatory email that contained racist language to Hall that Raizada says “had nothing to do with Echo Fox or Rick Fox,” to “vilify” him, hurting Echo Fox in the process.

Raizada also alleges that the LCS wanted out of its agreement with Echo Fox because of “multiple financial breaches” that happened while Fox was at the helm. He puts the blame at the feet of Fox, who he claims pushed for debt conversion among investors.

In April, it was Fox who brought Raizada’s racist comments to light by emailing several investors and informing them he would be leaving the organization because of his comments. After several weeks, Fox said he would stay with the company he founded if Raizada was removed, something Riot Games seemed to agree with.

Riot set a 60-day deadline for Echo Fox to “take appropriate corrective action.” When the organization failed to oust Raizada by the deadline date, Riot announced EF had submitted a proposal to sell its LCS slot.