Alpha7 Esports win PUBG Mobile Pro League Brazil season one

Alpha7 Esports won the inaugural season of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Brazil in a nail-biting finish just three points ahead of second-placed B4 Esports.
Ahead of the final game on Erangel, Alpha7 were trailing B4 in the rankings table by three points. B4’s hopes for the title were extinguished in the last game as they fell out in 10th place. Alpha7, on the other hand, got five kills to finish in sixth place, pushing them to the top of the standings table.
From the 18 matches in the finals, Alpha7 accumulated 207 total points with four chicken dinners and 93 kills.
The top five teams from here have advanced to the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Americas regional finals, happening from June 17 to 20 and featuring 16 teams from North and South America.
Here are the overall standings for the PMPL Brazil season one.
- Alpha7 Esports: 207 points
- B4 Esports: 203 points
- Irmãos Metralha: 168 points
- Influence Rage: 162 points
- INTZ: 147 points
- Black Dragons: 147 points
- GZM Esports: 143 points
- SS Esports: 132 points
- Honored Souls: 119 points
- Vivo Keyd: 111 points
- Team Solid: 110 points
- Ace1: 101 points
- Red Canids: 100 points
- Rise Esports: 93 points
- Flamengo Esports: 89 points
- Santos: 75 points