All Verizon, 7-Eleven, and Yoshinoya Special Weekend 2021 timed research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

A special one-day event in Pokémon Go is underway depending on where you are in the world, offering those in places like NA and Japan the chance to get exclusive encounters as part of a huge marketing campaign.

As with a lot of these special ticketed events, Pokémon Go players will be able to take part in special timed research to get a bunch of rewards.

And here they all are!

Special Weekend 2021

1/4

Transfer 10 Pokémon – 2000 XP

Catch 15 Pokémon – Eevee Encounter

Give your Buddy 3 Treats – 1x Incense

Total Rewards: 1x Lucky Egg, 1x Deino Encounter, 1000x Stardust

2/4

Make 10 Nice Throws – 2000 XP

Catch 3 Pokémon – Eevee Encounter

Use 5 berries to help catch Pokémon – 10x Swirlix Candy

Total Rewards: 1x Incense, Swirlix Encounter, 1000x Stardust

3/4

Make 5 Great Curveball Throws – 2000 XP

Catch 15 Pokémon – Eevee Encounter

Use an Incense – 1-x Spritzee Candy

Total Rewards: 1x Star piece, Spritzee Encounter, 1000x Stardust

4/4

Total Rwards: 8000 EXP, Deio Encounter, 1000x Stardust