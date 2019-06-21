Here are all of the features coming soon to Teamfight Tactics

Brought to you by IKON, challenging you to share your greatest game moments and win amazing prizes.

Teamfight Tactics is still in its beta phase, but it’s already getting a lot of attention. If you want the opportunity to play Riot’s new autobattler before its official release on June 25, you’ll likely have to wait in queue for hours on end.

The high demand for TFT has driven tons of feedback, and as a result, Riot is preparing to add more features in the weeks to come. The general consensus is that the game is by no means a finished product yet, and there’s still plenty of room to improve. That being said, it’s been well received by the community and already looks to be a success.

Riot has put together a list of features that the TFT team is looking to add to the game in the future. Some of the new features will release alongside the first patch post-launch, while others will come a little later.

Here’s everything we know so far.

A damage per second meter is expected to come to TFT. This will give players an easier time determining which unit is best to use, helping further develop the meta. To go alongside it, there will also be more detailed stats when you right-click and inspect your units. At the moment, it’s difficult to establish which composition is the strongest. The upcoming features will help solve this problem.

Additionally, there’s going to be a lot of bug fixes. Riot hopes to hit the most crucial bugs before TFT rolls out onto the live servers. This should include the Force of Nature bug, as well as Lulu and other game-breaking factors.

A ranked queue is expected to be released sometime in the future. It’s unclear if it’ll be available to play from day one, but it should be coming soon. Ranked will work similarly to the current system put in place on Summoner’s Rift, but it won’t have a promotional series.

Riot is also looking to improve clarity around unit positioning on the board. To tackle this, ground textures are likely going to be changed and a toggle option will be added that will show a subtle hex grid overlay throughout the match. Furthermore, there are going to be some changes to PVE rounds. This will include difficulty tuning to help put the game in more of a balanced state.

Riot is going to add additional ways to get information about what items build into what without having to commit them to units first. At the moment, players are forced to experiment with items or use third-party tier lists or cheat sheets.

Balance and bug fixing is expected to come in each and every patch, similar to Summoner’s Rift.

This article will be updated when further information becomes available.