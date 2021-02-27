All The Higher They Fly…Special Research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go

More details about the new March content for Pokémon Go is slowly rolling out, and with it comes info on the continuation of the story of Team Go Rocket and Shadow Pokémon.

As always, the themed Special Research isn’t exactly new. “The Higher They Fly…” set of tasks reappear for players every calendar month and was the original introduction to the Go Rocket Leaders, Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra.

With this Special Research, which you can get by finishing the “A Troubling Situation” Special Research if you haven’t already, your goal is to complete all of the given tasks in order to collect a Rocket Radar. That item will let you challenge Giovanni to a battle, in which he will have Shadow Articuno, Zapdos and Moltres in March, April and May respectively.

If you want to battle the big boss and save those Shadow Pokémon, here are all the research tasks you can complete, along with their rewards for The Higher They Fly… Special Research.

Special Research

The Higher They Fly… page one

Win a Raid 15 Poké Balls

Defeat three Team Go Rocket Grunts Three Hyper Potions

Catch one Shadow Pokémon Three Revives



Total rewards: 10 Pinap Berries, 10 Nanab Berries, 10 Razz Berries

The Higher They Fly… page two

Catch five Shadow Pokémon One Sun Stone

Make three Nice Curveball Throws in a row 15 Great Balls

Catch 10 Flying-type Pokémon Doduo Encounter



Total rewards: 1,500 XP, 500 Stardust, 10 Pidgeot Mega Energy

The Higher They Fly… page three

Purify five Shadow Pokémon 30 Pidgeot Mega Energy

Defeat five Team Go Rocket Grunts 30 Pidgeot Mega Energy

Earn three Candy walking with your Buddy 30 Pidgeot Mega Energy



Total rewards: 2,000 XP, one Rocket Radar, TBD Encounter