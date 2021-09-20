All teams qualified for the Wild Rift Summoner Series NA Regional Championship 2021

Eight teams will be competing for a share of the $70,000 prize pool and a single spot to the World Championship.

The League of Legends: Wild Rift Summoner Series North America Regional Championship will happen from Oct. 8 to 10.

Eight teams will be competing to become the North American champion and for a share of the $70,000 prize pool. These eight teams will be decided through three open-for-all circuits and a last chance qualifier.

The majors for all three open-for-all circuits have concluded and six teams at the NA Regional Championship have been confirmed. This includes the top two teams from Major Two and the top four teams from Major Three.

A separate open qualifier will happen later this month, with the top eight teams making it to the last chance qualifier (LCQ). This will happen from Oct. 1 to 3 to determine the last two spots at the NA Regional Championship.

The teams that have qualified for the Wild Rift Summoner Series NA Regional Championship are:

Major Two

Tribe Gaming NA

NME

Major Three

Immortals

Sentinels

Cloud9

Grilled Cheese

LCQ

It will happen from Oct. 1 to 3.

TBD

TBD

Aside from the $70,000 prize pool, teams will be competing for a single slot in the 2021 Wild Rift World Championship. It will be the debut Worlds event for the mobile MOBA game and will feature 10 of the best teams from across the globe.