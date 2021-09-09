All teams qualified for the Wild Rift Origin Series Championship 2021

Six teams will be competing in the League of Legends: Wild Rift Origin Series Championship for the title of champions and one spot at the 2021 World Championship. It will take place in Stockholm, Sweden from Sept. 24 to 26.

The Origin Series is the debut esports competition for Wild Rift in Europe, Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, and CIS. It featured open-for-all monthly qualifiers from June to August 2021. The top teams from the qualifiers advanced to the monthly finals which granted qualification points to the Origin Series Championship.

The qualifiers were split into three groups: A, B, and C with each group accommodating different regions. The top three teams with the most points from group A, two from group B, and one from group C will be traveling to Stockholm to crown a champion.

Here are all the teams that have qualified for the Wild Rift Origin Series Championship 2021.

Group A

No Team No Talent

Team Queso

Game-Lord

Group B

Unicorns of Love WR

Natus Vincere

Group C