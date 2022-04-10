All teams qualified for the Wild Rift North America Series (WNS) Season 1 Championship

Slots to the Global Championship and $80,000 will be on the line.

The inaugural season of the League of Legends: Wild Rift North America Series (WNS) will culminate with the Regional Championship from April 29 to May 1. Eight teams will be competing in the first LAN event for Wild Rift esports in NA from the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota.

The WNS was divided into three circuits, with each circuit consisting of two qualifiers and a Major. The top two teams from Major Two and the top four teams from Major Three have qualified for the WNS Championship. The final two teams will be decided in the ongoing last-chance qualifier.

No team from the first major earned a direct spot in the WNS Championship. Instead, the best four teams from here qualified for Major Two.

The qualified teams are as follows.

Major Two

Immortals

Sentinel

Major Three

Tribe Gaming

Cloud0

SuzakuGG

SAINT

LCQ (April 9 and 10)

TBD

TBD

These eight teams will compete from April 29 to May 1 to crown a North American champion, and a lot is on the line. The event has a prize pool of $80,000 and will also decide the region’s representatives in the Global Championship Icons, which will be the first world championship for Wild Rift. The winner of the WNS Championship will qualify for the group stage of the Global Championship Icons, while the runners-up will make it to the play-in. The Global Championship Icons will take place in Europe this summer.