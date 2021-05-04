All teams qualified for the PMPL Americas season 3 finals

Sixteen teams will be competing for the title of champion.

Sixteen teams from across North and South America will be competing in the PUBG Mobile Pro League Americas Finals season three, which will take place from June 17 to 20.

In the previous two seasons of the PMPL Americas, which were held in 2020, the league lasted a month. Teams could qualify for it through regional PUBG Mobile Club Opens (PMCO).

But the PMPL Americas season three finals will be a three-day affair. Teams have made their way to the competition through the inaugural Pro Leagues in North America, Brazil, and Latin America.

Here are the teams that have qualified for the PMPL Americas season three.

Invited

The Unnamed (Defending champions)

Qualified

Ghost Gaming

Knights

19esports

PassionFruit

Lazarus

A7 Esports

B4 Esports

Irmãos Metralha

Influence Rage

INTZ

PMPL LATAM

The five teams from the LATAM Pro League will be decided after the tournament ends on May 23.