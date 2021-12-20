All teams qualified for the PMGC 2021 League Finals

After three weeks of intense PUBG Mobile action, the league stage for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021 has concluded. Twenty teams in the east and west fought for 16 spots in the league stage finals.

The league finals will take place from Dec. 24 to 26. The 16 teams will play six matches per day for a total of 18 games, according to Liquipedia. The top nine teams from the east and the top six from the west will advance to the PMGC 2021 finals. These 15 teams will be joined by one more invited squad from India, battling between Jan. 21 and 23 for the title of world champions.

The teams that have qualified from the east and west are:

East

The Infinity

Genesis Dogma GIDS

Stalwart Esports

Nigma Galaxy

4Rivals

MS Chonburi

Six Two Eight

Rico Infinity Team

REJECT

Bigetron RA

Cryptics

Team Secret

DAMWON Gaming

D’Xavier

DRS Gaming

Nova Esports

West

Rise Esports

Alpha7 Esports

Unicorns of Love

S2G Esports

KNIGHTS

Futbolist

Beşiktaş Esports

1907 Fenerbahçe Esports

Next Ruya Esports

Ghost Gaming

Furious Gaming

Natus Vincere

Buluc Chabtan

Eastern Stars

Aton Esports

MadBulls

Eight teams have been disqualified so far. From the east, these are FaZe Clan, Deadeyes Guys, Tong Jia Bao Esports, and BC SWELL. The western teams are SuperMassive Blaze, Black Dragons Esports, XSET, and Team Queso.

The league stage was a rollercoaster for the fans as top teams failed to leave a mark. The popular Bigetron RA failed to make it to the first Super Weekend but recovered in weeks two and three. Defending world champions Nova Esports did not qualify for Super Weekend two and narrowly edged out FaZe Clan to finish in 16th.

Fans will be hoping to see these teams improve their performance before the crucial league stage next weekend.