All teams qualified for the PMGC 2021 League Finals

After three weeks of intense PUBG Mobile action, the league stage for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021 has concluded. Twenty teams in the east and west fought for 16 spots in the league stage finals.
The league finals will take place from Dec. 24 to 26. The 16 teams will play six matches per day for a total of 18 games, according to Liquipedia. The top nine teams from the east and the top six from the west will advance to the PMGC 2021 finals. These 15 teams will be joined by one more invited squad from India, battling between Jan. 21 and 23 for the title of world champions.
The teams that have qualified from the east and west are:
East
- The Infinity
- Genesis Dogma GIDS
- Stalwart Esports
- Nigma Galaxy
- 4Rivals
- MS Chonburi
- Six Two Eight
- Rico Infinity Team
- REJECT
- Bigetron RA
- Cryptics
- Team Secret
- DAMWON Gaming
- D’Xavier
- DRS Gaming
- Nova Esports
West
- Rise Esports
- Alpha7 Esports
- Unicorns of Love
- S2G Esports
- KNIGHTS
- Futbolist
- Beşiktaş Esports
- 1907 Fenerbahçe Esports
- Next Ruya Esports
- Ghost Gaming
- Furious Gaming
- Natus Vincere
- Buluc Chabtan
- Eastern Stars
- Aton Esports
- MadBulls
Eight teams have been disqualified so far. From the east, these are FaZe Clan, Deadeyes Guys, Tong Jia Bao Esports, and BC SWELL. The western teams are SuperMassive Blaze, Black Dragons Esports, XSET, and Team Queso.
The league stage was a rollercoaster for the fans as top teams failed to leave a mark. The popular Bigetron RA failed to make it to the first Super Weekend but recovered in weeks two and three. Defending world champions Nova Esports did not qualify for Super Weekend two and narrowly edged out FaZe Clan to finish in 16th.
Fans will be hoping to see these teams improve their performance before the crucial league stage next weekend.