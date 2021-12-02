All teams qualified for Super Weekend 1 of the PMGC League Stage

The first Super Weekend for the league stage of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021 will happen from Dec. 3 to 5. Sixteen teams each from the East and West will compete in their respective regions for championship points, based on which the league finalists will be decided.

Each week of the league stage has been split into the Weekdays (Tuesday and Wednesday) and the Super Weekend (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday). On the weekdays, the 20 teams compete to be in the top 16 to qualify for the Super Weekend. The weekday rankings are reset every week, but the Super Weekend standings will decide the 16 teams that will compete in the league finals.

Here are the overall standings from the weekdays of the PMGC week one. The top 16 teams from each region have advanced to the Super Weekend.

East

West

After all three Super Weekends, the top 16 teams will advance to the league finals from Dec. 22 to 24. From here, the top six and nine teams from the West and East, respectively, will advance to the PMGC grand finals in January.