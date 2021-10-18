All teams in the CoD: Mobile World Championship 2021 Finals

16 teams will be competing for the title of world champions.

Every regional league has wrapped up, and the 16 teams in the first-ever Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship Finals 2021 have been locked in.

The World Championship Finals will take place in December and will feature a prize pool of $2 million, according to Liquipedia. Activision hasn’t revealed information about its exact format, schedule, or venue yet. This will be the first world championship for the game after last year’s was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are all the teams in the CoD: Mobile World Championship Finals 2021.

South Asia and the Middle East playoffs

  • GodLike Esports (formerly Team IND)
  • Team Vitality
  • Revenant Esports

Japan playoffs

  • SCARZ

LATAM playoffs

  • FullHouse Gaming
  • Skadde
  • Zygnus Esports

North America playoffs

  • ARP Gaming
  • NYSL Mayhem

Europe playoffs

  • STMN Esports
  • Team Anarchy

Garena Finals (SEA)

  • ALMGHTY

Europe Masters

  • Nova Esports

North America Masters

  • Tribe Gaming

Masters China Championship Points

  • FunPlus Phoenix

Masters China season two

  • Qing Jiu Club (Q9)