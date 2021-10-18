All teams in the CoD: Mobile World Championship 2021 Finals

Every regional league has wrapped up, and the 16 teams in the first-ever Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship Finals 2021 have been locked in.
The World Championship Finals will take place in December and will feature a prize pool of $2 million, according to Liquipedia. Activision hasn’t revealed information about its exact format, schedule, or venue yet. This will be the first world championship for the game after last year’s was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here are all the teams in the CoD: Mobile World Championship Finals 2021.
South Asia and the Middle East playoffs
- GodLike Esports (formerly Team IND)
- Team Vitality
- Revenant Esports
Japan playoffs
- SCARZ
LATAM playoffs
- FullHouse Gaming
- Skadde
- Zygnus Esports
North America playoffs
- ARP Gaming
- NYSL Mayhem
Europe playoffs
- STMN Esports
- Team Anarchy
Garena Finals (SEA)
- ALMGHTY
Europe Masters
- Nova Esports
North America Masters
- Tribe Gaming
Masters China Championship Points
- FunPlus Phoenix
Masters China season two
- Qing Jiu Club (Q9)