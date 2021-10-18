All teams in the CoD: Mobile World Championship 2021 Finals

16 teams will be competing for the title of world champions.

Every regional league has wrapped up, and the 16 teams in the first-ever Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship Finals 2021 have been locked in.

The World Championship Finals will take place in December and will feature a prize pool of $2 million, according to Liquipedia. Activision hasn’t revealed information about its exact format, schedule, or venue yet. This will be the first world championship for the game after last year’s was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are all the teams in the CoD: Mobile World Championship Finals 2021.

South Asia and the Middle East playoffs

GodLike Esports (formerly Team IND)

Team Vitality

Revenant Esports

Japan playoffs

SCARZ

LATAM playoffs

FullHouse Gaming

Skadde

Zygnus Esports

North America playoffs

ARP Gaming

NYSL Mayhem

Europe playoffs

STMN Esports

Team Anarchy

Garena Finals (SEA)

ALMGHTY

Europe Masters

Nova Esports

North America Masters

Tribe Gaming

Masters China Championship Points

FunPlus Phoenix

Masters China season two