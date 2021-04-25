All teams competing in the PMPL South Asia Championship Finals

Sixteen teams will battle across four days to decide the champions.

The PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) South Asia Championship Finals will happen from May 13 to 16. Sixteen teams from across the region will be competing to become the South Asian champions.

PUBG Mobile Esports has yet to reveal the prize pool or the exact format for the championship. All 16 teams competing in the competition have been confirmed, though. Here are the teams that will battle in the PMPL South Asia Championship Finals.

PMPL South Asia season two

The champions for the second season of the PMPL have qualified for the event.

Skylightz Gaming

PMPL South Asia season three

The top nine teams from the third season of the PMPL South Asia have also made it to the championship.

DRS Gaming

Z3US Esports

7Sea Esports

Deadeyes Guys

Trained To Kill

1952

HighVoltage

Stalwart Flex

PN Crew

PMCO HTM Spring Split 2021

From the PUBG Mobile Club Open HTM (Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan), the top four teams will compete in the championship.

LIT Esports

NM

INV Esports

SD Gaming

PMCO South Asia Wildcard Spring Split 2021

The top two teams from here will also battle in the competition.