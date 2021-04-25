All teams competing in the PMPL South Asia Championship Finals

The PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) South Asia Championship Finals will happen from May 13 to 16. Sixteen teams from across the region will be competing to become the South Asian champions.
PUBG Mobile Esports has yet to reveal the prize pool or the exact format for the championship. All 16 teams competing in the competition have been confirmed, though. Here are the teams that will battle in the PMPL South Asia Championship Finals.
PMPL South Asia season two
The champions for the second season of the PMPL have qualified for the event.
- Skylightz Gaming
PMPL South Asia season three
The top nine teams from the third season of the PMPL South Asia have also made it to the championship.
- DRS Gaming
- Z3US Esports
- 7Sea Esports
- Deadeyes Guys
- Trained To Kill
- 1952
- HighVoltage
- Stalwart Flex
- PN Crew
PMCO HTM Spring Split 2021
From the PUBG Mobile Club Open HTM (Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan), the top four teams will compete in the championship.
- LIT Esports
- NM
- INV Esports
- SD Gaming
PMCO South Asia Wildcard Spring Split 2021
The top two teams from here will also battle in the competition.
- Astra Academy
- Apes INC