All Swablu Pokémon Go Community Day event-exclusive, Cotton-Winged Bird Special Research tasks and rewards

With Pokémon Go’s Swablu Community Day starting to roll out around the world, players are going to be seeing the Cotton Bird Pokémon more frequently.

Running from 11am to 5pm local time on May 15, players will see a lot of Swablu and have an increased chance to see the shiny variant if they’re lucky.

If you manage to evolve Swablu into Altaria during the event, the fluffy Dragon-type will gain access to the Fairy-type move Moonblast.

This leads into the second bonus, which will see Mega Altaria added to the game at the end of the event. Mega Altaria will begin appearing in raids once the May Community Day concludes at 5pm local time on May 15.

Throughout the event, players will have access to the Cotton-Winged Bird event-exclusive Special Research, which will cost $1 to unlock. If you plan to go all in and get the most out of the Swablu Community Day, here are all the tasks and rewards you can expect to see.

