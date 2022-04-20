All Sustainability Week event-exclusive Field Research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go

Sustainability Week is Niantic’s way of celebrating Earth Day and promoting sustainable lifestyles within Pokémon Go, all while giving players some new content to work with.

This year’s Sustainability Week will run from April 20 to 25 and include the Pokémon Go debut of Oranguru, the Sage Pokémon. Shiny Cherubi will also be available to encounter for the first time for players who get lucky enough to find one.

Just like with most longer events, players will have new event-exclusive Research and a Collection Challenge to complete. And, to tie things into Earth Day, for every player who clocks 5km or more walked during the Stufful Community Day event on April 23, Niantic will plant a tree, up to 100,000 trees.

For the research, players will be tasked with catching Pokémon that deal with nature or the effects humans have on it. So if you plan on trying to clean things up, here are all of the research tasks and rewards for Sustainability Week.

Event-exclusive Field Research