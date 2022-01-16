All Spheal Pokémon Go Community Day The Spheal Deal Research tasks and rewards

With cold weather taking hold in parts of the world, the Clap Pokémon Spheal should feel right at home during its Pokémon Go Community Day.

On Jan. 16, players will have the chance to encounter Spheal more frequently and will also benefit from triple capture experience and three-hour durations for Incense and Lure Modules.

Throughout the event, any Spheal evolved into Sealeo and then Walrein will learn the event-exclusive moves Powder Snow and Icicle Spear. These new moves will only be obtainable using Elite Fast and Elite Charged TMs on Walrein once the event ends.

As usual, there is also new event-exclusive Field Research to pair with the $1 Community Day Special Research Story—The Spheal Deal. Here are all the research tasks and rewards for both.

Community Day Special Research

The Spheal Deal page one

Power up Pokémon 10 times 15 Poké Ball

Catch 15 Spheal Spheal encounter

Make five Nice Throws 20 Spheal Candy



Total Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, a Spheal encounter, and one Lucky Egg

The Spheal Deal page two

Catch 15 Spheal 30 Spheal Candy

Transfer 10 Pokémon Sealeo encounter

Evolve three Spheal 15 Pinap Berries



Total Rewards: 1,500 XP, a Spheal encounter, and one Incense

The Spheal Deal page three

Make three Great Curveball Throws 50 Spheal Candy

Evolve one Sealeo One Star Piece

Transfer 10 Pokémon 15 Great Balls



Total Rewards: 2,500 XP, one Rocket Radar, and 15 Ultra Balls

The Spheal Deal page four

Claim Reward Two Silver Pinap Berries

Claim Reward Spheal encounter

Claim Reward 3,500 XP



Total Rewards: 3,000 Stardust, Walrein encounter, and two Rare Candy.

Event-exclusive Field Research