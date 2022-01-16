All Spheal Pokémon Go Community Day The Spheal Deal Research tasks and rewards

With cold weather taking hold in parts of the world, the Clap Pokémon Spheal should feel right at home during its Pokémon Go Community Day.
On Jan. 16, players will have the chance to encounter Spheal more frequently and will also benefit from triple capture experience and three-hour durations for Incense and Lure Modules.
Throughout the event, any Spheal evolved into Sealeo and then Walrein will learn the event-exclusive moves Powder Snow and Icicle Spear. These new moves will only be obtainable using Elite Fast and Elite Charged TMs on Walrein once the event ends.
As usual, there is also new event-exclusive Field Research to pair with the $1 Community Day Special Research Story—The Spheal Deal. Here are all the research tasks and rewards for both.
Community Day Special Research
The Spheal Deal page one
- Power up Pokémon 10 times
- 15 Poké Ball
- Catch 15 Spheal
- Spheal encounter
- Make five Nice Throws
- 20 Spheal Candy
Total Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, a Spheal encounter, and one Lucky Egg
The Spheal Deal page two
- Catch 15 Spheal
- 30 Spheal Candy
- Transfer 10 Pokémon
- Sealeo encounter
- Evolve three Spheal
- 15 Pinap Berries
Total Rewards: 1,500 XP, a Spheal encounter, and one Incense
The Spheal Deal page three
- Make three Great Curveball Throws
- 50 Spheal Candy
- Evolve one Sealeo
- One Star Piece
- Transfer 10 Pokémon
- 15 Great Balls
Total Rewards: 2,500 XP, one Rocket Radar, and 15 Ultra Balls
The Spheal Deal page four
- Claim Reward
- Two Silver Pinap Berries
- Claim Reward
- Spheal encounter
- Claim Reward
- 3,500 XP
Total Rewards: 3,000 Stardust, Walrein encounter, and two Rare Candy.
Event-exclusive Field Research
- Catch three Spheal
- Spheal encounter
- Five Great Balls
- One Golden Razz Berry
- Two Ultra Balls
- Two Pinap Berries
- 500 Stardust