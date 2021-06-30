All Special Research tasks and rewards in the Pokémon Go Bidoof Day event

Bidoof Day is finally upon us, bringing a swarm of Bidoof to Pokémon Go along with multiple event bonuses and branching event-exclusive Special Research.

From 10am to 8pm local time on July 1, players will only see Bidoof in one-star, three-star, and even five-star raid battles. Shiny Bidoof will run free in the wild and in raids, and Team Go Rocket Grunts will still have Shadow Bidoof on their teams more frequently.

Bidoof you manage to capture during Bidoof Day will all know Superpower and players will be able to use a Charged TM to teach the Normal-type Ice Beam, Shadow Ball, or Thunderbolt, which were previously locked to the Bidoof Breakout. And once the event ends, players can still access Superpower, Ice Beam, Shadow Ball, and Thunderbolt by using an Elite Charged TM on a Bidoof.

So if you plan to make the most of Bidoof Day by participating in things like the Bidoof Cup in Go Battle League or simply taking advantage of the quadruple capture XP bonus, here are all of the tasks and rewards for the event’s “BIDOOF” research. This also includes all of the different branches.

BIDOOF part one

Use three Berries to help catch Pokémon Bidoof encounter

Catch six Normal-type Pokémon Three Pinap Berries

Catch three Bidoof Bidoof encounter



Total Rewards: Bidoof encounter, 399 XP, and 399 Stardust

BIDOOF part two

Choose Bidoof! (branch)

Catch one Normal-type Pokémon Bidoof encounter

Take a Snapshot of Bidoof Three Pinap Berries

Catch five Bidoof Bidoof encounter



Total Rewards: Bidoof encounter, 399 XP, and 399 Stardust

Bidoof…? (branch)

Catch one Normal-type Pokémon Bidoof encounter

Take a Snapshot of Bidoof Five Razz Berries

Catch five Bidoof Bidoof encounter



Total Rewards: Bidoof encounter, 399 XP, and 399 Stardust

BIDOOF part three

Nerves of Steel (branch)

Transfer 10 Pokémon 10 Super Potions

Take a Snapshot of Bidoof Bidoof encounter

Catch five Bidoof Five Razz Berries



Total Rewards: Bidoof encounter, 399 XP, and 399 Stardust

Nests near Water (branch)

Transfer 10 Pokémon 10 Poké Balls

Take a Snapshot of Bidoof Bidoof encounter

Catch five Bidoof Three Pinap Berries



Total Rewards: Bidoof encounter, 399 XP, and 399 Stardust

BIDOOF part four

Catch five Bidoof Bidoof encounter

Catch 10 Bidoof Bidoof encounter

Catch 15 Bidoof Bidoof encounter



Total Rewards: Bidoof encounter, 3,990 XP, and a Bidoof Hat avatar item