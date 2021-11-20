All Shinx Pokémon Go Community Day Flash, Spark, and Gleam Research tasks and rewards

To celebrate the launch of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, Niantic is hosting a Shinx Community Day in Pokémon Go to coincide with its crossover event with the new Nintendo Switch remakes.

From 11am to 5pm local time on Nov. 21, players will encounter the Flash Pokémon more frequently in the wild and can fully evolve Shinx into Luxray to get a specimen that knows the event-exclusive Charged Attack Psychic Fangs. This will also be the first time Psychic Fangs is available in Pokémon Go.

This is the final Community Day before the major December version of the event, which will celebrate the entire year of community content. Every Pokémon featured throughout 2021 in a Community Day will appear during December’s iteration of the event, so Niantic has included a bonus 30 Ultra Balls that players can redeem for free from the in-game store.

Players will also receive triple Transfer Candy and have quadruple the chance of receiving Candy XL when transferring a Pokémon, up to three free Raid Passes, triple Incense, and Lure Module duration. Egg Hatch distance and trade costs will also be reduced to 25 percent of their usual value throughout the entire event.

There is also new event-exclusive Field Research to pair with the $1 Community Day Special Research Story—Flash, Spark, and Gleam. And if you plan on completing both the Field Research and the Research Story, here are all the research tasks and rewards so you can quickly wrap them up.

Community Day Special Research

Flash, Spark, and Gleam page one

Power up Pokémon 10 times 15 Poké Ball

Catch 15 Shinx Shinx encounter

Make five Nice Throws 20 Shinx Candy



Total Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, a Shinx encounter, and one Incense

Flash, Spark, and Gleam page two

Catch 15 Shinx 30 Shinx Candy

Transfer 10 Pokémon Luxio encounter

Evolve three Shinx 15 Pinap Berries



Total Rewards: 1,500 XP, a Shinx encounter, and one Incense

Flash, Spark, and Gleam page three

Make three Great Curveball Throws 50 Shinx Candy

Evolve one Luxio One Star Piece

Transfer 10 Pokémon 15 Great Balls



Total Rewards: 2,500 XP, one Rocket Radar, and 15 Ultra Balls

Flash, Spark, and Gleam page four

Claim Reward Two Silver Pinap Berries

Claim Reward Shinx encounter

Claim Reward 3,500 XP



Total Rewards: 3,000 Stardust, Luxray encounter, and two Rare Candy

Event-exclusive Field Research