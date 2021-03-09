All Searching for Legends Today’s View and event-exclusive Research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go

The Searching for Legends event is kicking off in Pokémon Go, and with it comes an increased number of Ground, Rock, and Steel-type Pokémon appearing in the wild.
This is the first Pokémon Go event of March and features the Compass Pokémon, Nosepass, which Niantic says will help point players to upcoming legendary encounters.
You can encounter several rare and Shiny Pokémon, and there is new Special Research too that involves some of the Legendary Pokémon appearing in the game right now. And if you want a little bit extra to do during the event, here are all the research tasks you can complete, along with their rewards for the event-exclusive and Today’s View Research that was also added.
Today’s View Research
Searching for Legends page one
- Take a snapshot of a Ground-type Pokémon
- 300 Stardust
- Catch 10 Ground-type Pokémon
- Eight Poké Balls
Total rewards: Nosepass Encounter and 100 XP
Searching for Legends page two
- Use three Nanab Berries while catching Pokémon
- Magnemite Encounter
- Use three Razz Berries while catching Pokémon
- Magnemite Encounter
- Use three Pinap Berries while catching Pokémon
- Magnemite Encounter
Total rewards: Nosepass Encounter and 200 XP
Searching for Legends page three
- Take a snapshot of a Rock-type Pokémon
- 300 Stardust
- Catch 10 Rock-type Pokémon
- Eight Poké Balls
Total rewards: Nosepass Encounter and 300 XP
Searching for Legends page four
- Defeat one Team GO Rocket Grunt
- Galarian Stunfisk Encounter
Total rewards: Nosepass Encounter and 400 XP
Searching for Legends page five
- Take a snapshot of a Steel-type Pokémon
- 300 Stardust
- Catch 10 Steel-type Pokémon
- Eight Poké Balls
Total rewards: Nosepass Encounter and 500 XP
Searching for Legends page six
- Make three Curveball Throws
- Baltoy Encounter
- Make six Great Curveball Throws
- Forretress Encounter
- Make nine Curveball Throws in a row
- Ferroseed Encounter
Total rewards: Nosepass Encounter and 600 XP
Searching for Legends page seven
- Use an Incense
- Shieldon Encounter
- Catch 45 Steel-type Pokémon
- One Silver Pinap Berry
Total rewards: Nosepass Encounter, 700 XP, and one Magnetic Lure Module
Event-exclusive Research
- Catch five Rock-type Pokémon
- Roggenrola Encounter
- Catch five Steel-type Pokémon
- Nosepass Encounter
- Earn a Candy Walking With Your Buddy
- Nosepass Encounter
- Power up Pokémon five times
- Nosepass Encounter