All Searching for Legends Today’s View and event-exclusive Research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go

By the end of this, you can sniff out any Legendary Pokémon.

The Searching for Legends event is kicking off in Pokémon Go, and with it comes an increased number of Ground, Rock, and Steel-type Pokémon appearing in the wild.

This is the first Pokémon Go event of March and features the Compass Pokémon, Nosepass, which Niantic says will help point players to upcoming legendary encounters.

You can encounter several rare and Shiny Pokémon, and there is new Special Research too that involves some of the Legendary Pokémon appearing in the game right now. And if you want a little bit extra to do during the event, here are all the research tasks you can complete, along with their rewards for the event-exclusive and Today’s View Research that was also added.

Today’s View Research

Searching for Legends page one

Take a snapshot of a Ground-type Pokémon 300 Stardust

Catch 10 Ground-type Pokémon Eight Poké Balls



Total rewards: Nosepass Encounter and 100 XP

Searching for Legends page two

Use three Nanab Berries while catching Pokémon Magnemite Encounter

Use three Razz Berries while catching Pokémon Magnemite Encounter

Use three Pinap Berries while catching Pokémon Magnemite Encounter



Total rewards: Nosepass Encounter and 200 XP

Searching for Legends page three

Take a snapshot of a Rock-type Pokémon 300 Stardust

Catch 10 Rock-type Pokémon Eight Poké Balls



Total rewards: Nosepass Encounter and 300 XP

Searching for Legends page four

Defeat one Team GO Rocket Grunt Galarian Stunfisk Encounter



Total rewards: Nosepass Encounter and 400 XP

Searching for Legends page five

Take a snapshot of a Steel-type Pokémon 300 Stardust

Catch 10 Steel-type Pokémon Eight Poké Balls



Total rewards: Nosepass Encounter and 500 XP

Searching for Legends page six

Make three Curveball Throws Baltoy Encounter

Make six Great Curveball Throws Forretress Encounter

Make nine Curveball Throws in a row Ferroseed Encounter



Total rewards: Nosepass Encounter and 600 XP

Searching for Legends page seven

Use an Incense Shieldon Encounter

Catch 45 Steel-type Pokémon One Silver Pinap Berry



Total rewards: Nosepass Encounter, 700 XP, and one Magnetic Lure Module

Event-exclusive Research