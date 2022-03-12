All Sandshrew Pokémon Go Community Day Gritty and Glacial Research tasks and rewards

Despite some issues with the event’s ticketed portion, the Pokémon Go March Community Day featuring Sandshrew and Alolan Sandshrew is still on for March 13. The event, which features both regional variants of the Mouse Pokémon, will see Sandshrew spawning more frequently from 11am to 5pm local time.

If you evolve a Sandshrew into Sandslash during the event or up to two hours after, the Ground-type will know Night Slash. Doing the same with Alolan Sandshrew and Sandslash will see the Steel/Ice-type learn Shadow Slash.

All players can also enjoy 25 percent Egg Hatch distance and the usual three-hour increased duration for Lures and Incense. As expected, a new event-exclusive Field Research and a $1 Special Research story—called Gritty and Glacial—are available. Here are all the research tasks and rewards for both.

If you’re looking to participate in the event, though, keep in mind that some users are still experiencing issues with the Special Research ticket despite previous errors with payment on Google Play being resolved.

Thanks for your patience, Google has assured us that purchases made during the outage should not be charged against your payment method. If you are missing paid items, please retry your purchase or reach out to Google Play Support for additional assistance. https://t.co/ATtP162fRW — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) March 12, 2022

Community Day Special Research

Gritty and Glacial page one

Power up Pokémon 10 times 15 Poké Balls

Catch 15 Sandshrew Sandshrew encounter

Make five Nice Throws 20 Sandshrew Candy



Total Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, Alolan Sandshrew encounter, and one Egg Incubator.

Gritty and Glacial page two

Catch 15 Sandshrew 30 Sandshrew Candy

Transfer 10 Pokémon Alolan Sandshrew encounter

Evolve three Sandshrew 10 Pinap Berries



Total Rewards: 1,500 XP, a Sandshrew encounter, and one Incense.

Gritty and Glacial page three

Make three Great Curveball Throws 50 Sandshrew Candy

Evolve one Sandshrew One Star Piece

Transfer 10 Pokémon 15 Great Balls



Total Rewards: 2,500 XP, one Rocket Radar, and 15 Ultra Balls.

Gritty and Glacial page four

Claim Reward Two Silver Pinap Berries

Claim Reward Sandslash encounter

Claim Reward 3,500 XP



Total Rewards: 3,000 Stardust, Alolan Sandslash encounter, and two Rare Candy.

Event-exclusive Field Research