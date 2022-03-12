All Sandshrew Pokémon Go Community Day Gritty and Glacial Research tasks and rewards

Despite some issues with the event’s ticketed portion, the Pokémon Go March Community Day featuring Sandshrew and Alolan Sandshrew is still on for March 13. The event, which features both regional variants of the Mouse Pokémon, will see Sandshrew spawning more frequently from 11am to 5pm local time.
If you evolve a Sandshrew into Sandslash during the event or up to two hours after, the Ground-type will know Night Slash. Doing the same with Alolan Sandshrew and Sandslash will see the Steel/Ice-type learn Shadow Slash.
All players can also enjoy 25 percent Egg Hatch distance and the usual three-hour increased duration for Lures and Incense. As expected, a new event-exclusive Field Research and a $1 Special Research story—called Gritty and Glacial—are available. Here are all the research tasks and rewards for both.
If you’re looking to participate in the event, though, keep in mind that some users are still experiencing issues with the Special Research ticket despite previous errors with payment on Google Play being resolved.
Community Day Special Research
Gritty and Glacial page one
- Power up Pokémon 10 times
- 15 Poké Balls
- Catch 15 Sandshrew
- Sandshrew encounter
- Make five Nice Throws
- 20 Sandshrew Candy
Total Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, Alolan Sandshrew encounter, and one Egg Incubator.
Gritty and Glacial page two
- Catch 15 Sandshrew
- 30 Sandshrew Candy
- Transfer 10 Pokémon
- Alolan Sandshrew encounter
- Evolve three Sandshrew
- 10 Pinap Berries
Total Rewards: 1,500 XP, a Sandshrew encounter, and one Incense.
Gritty and Glacial page three
- Make three Great Curveball Throws
- 50 Sandshrew Candy
- Evolve one Sandshrew
- One Star Piece
- Transfer 10 Pokémon
- 15 Great Balls
Total Rewards: 2,500 XP, one Rocket Radar, and 15 Ultra Balls.
Gritty and Glacial page four
- Claim Reward
- Two Silver Pinap Berries
- Claim Reward
- Sandslash encounter
- Claim Reward
- 3,500 XP
Total Rewards: 3,000 Stardust, Alolan Sandslash encounter, and two Rare Candy.
Event-exclusive Field Research
- Catch three Sandshrew
- Sandshrew encounter
- Alolan Sandshrew encounter
- Five Great Balls
- One Golden Razz Berry
- Two Ultra Balls
- Two Pinap Berries
- 500 Stardust
- Spin five PokéStops or Gyms
- 600 Stardust
- Walk 1km
- Sandshrew encounter
- Alolan Sandshrew encounter
- Five Great Balls
- One Golden Razz Berry
- Two Ultra Balls
- 500 Stardust