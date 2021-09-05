All Psychic, Ghost, and Dark hour times and spawns for Pokémon Go’s Hoopa’s Arrival event

To usher in The Season of Mischief and celebrate the addition of Hoopa, Niantic is putting a big focus on Psychic, Ghost, and Dark-type Pokémon in Pokémon Go. This is apparent in the season’s first real event, Hoopa’s Arrival, which features rotating hourly spawns that swap between various species that include those typings.

The event will only run on Sept. 5 from 11am to 5pm local time, but you will still have plenty of time to capture all of the featured Pokémon since each set of spawns will rotate three times. Some of those Pokémon will also be available as shinies.

Along with the hourly spawn changes, you can complete new parts of the season-long Misunderstood Mischief Special Research, event-exclusive research, and a new Collection Challenge as well. But if you want to focus on the special spawns instead, here are all of the specific Pokémon you can catch during each of the hourly rotations.

Psychic-type hour

Active hours (all local time)

11am to 12pm

1 to 2pm

3 to 4pm

Pokémon spawns

Galarian Ponyta

Exeggcute

Jynx

Natu

Espeon

Girafarig

Spoink

Beldum

Munna

Ghost and Dark-type hour

Active hours (all local time)

12 to 1pm

2 to 3pm

4 to 5pm

Pokémon spawns