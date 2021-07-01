All Professor’s Research Professor Willow Pokémon TCG card Special Research tasks in Pokémon Go

The Professor is in, and he is bringing new research.

The Pokémon Company and Niantic have launched a multi-part collaboration to celebrate the fifth anniversary of Pokémon Go and the 25th anniversary of the Pokémon Trading Card Game.

To start the collab, a special Pokémon TCG card themed after Pokémon Go’s Professor Willow is being distributed as a gift with purchases of select Pokémon Go products from the Pokémon Center website.

The promo card, which is a variant of the classic Professor’s Research Trainer card, features a special code that players can use in order to redeem Special Research in Pokémon Go. The Special Research will feature Meltan, other rare Pokémon, and a ton of bonus items.

Each Professor’s Research Professor Willow promo card has an entirely unique code that can be redeemed on Niantic’s Offer Redemption website. Here are all of the Special Research tasks and rewards that will become available once you do redeem your card starting on July 1.

Professor’s Research page one

Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms 10 Poké Balls

Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokémon 10 Great Balls

Make 10 Great Throws 10 Ultra Balls



Total Rewards: 500 Stardust, 500 XP, and a Klink encounter

Professor’s Research page two

Catch 20 Pokémon Spheal encounter

Evolve 10 Pokémon Feebas encounter

Purify five Shadow Pokémon One Incense



Total Rewards: 1,000 Stardust, 1,000 XP, and a Lapras encounter

Professor’s Research page three

Hatch five Eggs One Egg Incubator

Trade a Pokémon TBD

Send five Gifts to Friends TBD



Total Rewards: 1,000 Stardust, 1,000 XP, and a TBD encounter

Professor’s Research page four

TBD TBD

TBD TBD

TBD TBD



Total Rewards: TBD

Professor’s Research page five

TBD TBD

TBD TBD

TBD TBD



Total Rewards: TBD

Professor’s Research page six

TBD TBD

TBD TBD

TBD TBD



Total Rewards: TBD