All Professor’s Research Professor Willow Pokémon TCG card Special Research tasks in Pokémon Go

The Pokémon Company and Niantic have launched a multi-part collaboration to celebrate the fifth anniversary of Pokémon Go and the 25th anniversary of the Pokémon Trading Card Game.
To start the collab, a special Pokémon TCG card themed after Pokémon Go’s Professor Willow is being distributed as a gift with purchases of select Pokémon Go products from the Pokémon Center website.
The promo card, which is a variant of the classic Professor’s Research Trainer card, features a special code that players can use in order to redeem Special Research in Pokémon Go. The Special Research will feature Meltan, other rare Pokémon, and a ton of bonus items.
Each Professor’s Research Professor Willow promo card has an entirely unique code that can be redeemed on Niantic’s Offer Redemption website. Here are all of the Special Research tasks and rewards that will become available once you do redeem your card starting on July 1.
Professor’s Research page one
- Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms
- 10 Poké Balls
- Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokémon
- 10 Great Balls
- Make 10 Great Throws
- 10 Ultra Balls
Total Rewards: 500 Stardust, 500 XP, and a Klink encounter
Professor’s Research page two
- Catch 20 Pokémon
- Spheal encounter
- Evolve 10 Pokémon
- Feebas encounter
- Purify five Shadow Pokémon
- One Incense
Total Rewards: 1,000 Stardust, 1,000 XP, and a Lapras encounter
Professor’s Research page three
- Hatch five Eggs
- One Egg Incubator
- Trade a Pokémon
- TBD
- Send five Gifts to Friends
- TBD
Total Rewards: 1,000 Stardust, 1,000 XP, and a TBD encounter
Professor’s Research page four
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
Total Rewards: TBD
Professor’s Research page five
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
Total Rewards: TBD
Professor’s Research page six
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
Total Rewards: TBD