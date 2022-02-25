All Pokémon Go Tour: Johto event-exclusive Field Research tasks and rewards

Even big Pokémon Go events need to have smaller content that every player can complete, and that is something Niantic took extra care to include in Pokémon Go Tour: Johto.

Because the main Go Tour: Johto event is ticketed, most of the new content is locked behind a paywall. But for those who don’t want to buy their way into the festivities, they can still enjoy some Johto-themed encounters and research too.

The longer Pokémon Go Tour: Johto Special Research line of tasks is unavailable unless you purchase the event ticket, but there is some sizable Field Research available for everyone to complete. So if you aren’t heading off on a long journey through Johto, here are all of the tasks and rewards you can finish just by participating in the event.

Pokémon Go Tour: Johto Field Research