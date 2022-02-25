All Pokémon Go Tour: Johto Apex Masterwork Research task and rewards

You'll have to work to truly encounter what lurks in the shadows.

Each Pokémon Go Tour event gives Niantic an opportunity to celebrate past Pokémon games and the journeys that they embody, all while providing players with an entirely unique experience.

As part of that experience, completing the Go Tour event-exclusive Special Research unlocks new Masterwork Research, which is also true for Pokémon Go Tour: Johto.

Anyone who can complete the Go Tour: Johto Special Research will unlock the Go Tour: Johto Masterwork Research—simply titled Apex. This will give players a chance to encounter the new, more powerful variants of Shadow Ho-Oh and Shadow Lugia, Apex Shadow Ho-Oh and Apex Shadow Lugia.

Related: All Pokémon Go Tour: Johto event-exclusive Special Research paths, tasks, and rewards

For that reason, Niantic does not put a time limit on Masterwork Research, giving players as much time as needed to finish it and claim the rewards that are hidden within.

So if you have already conquered Pokémon Go’s version of the Johto region and truly want to test your mettle against the first Apex Shadow Pokémon, here are all of the tasks and rewards you can expect to see, with more details added as they become available.

Pokémon Go Tour: Johto Masterwork Research

Apex page one

Earn 100,000 XP 10 Hyper Potions

Complete 100 Field Research tasks 1,000 XP

Catch 100 different species of Pokémon TBD encounter



Total rewards: 1,000 XP, 20 Ho-Oh Candy, and 1,000 Stardust