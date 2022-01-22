All Pokémon Go Community Day Classic: Back to Bulbasaur Research tasks and rewards

Niantic is switching things up by adding a new kind of Community Day event to the rotation in Pokémon Go, Community Day Classic.

The first of these new events is called Classic: Back to Bulbasaur and brings things back to the start with the very first Pokémon in the Pokédex on Jan. 22.

As always, players can enjoy the usual three-hour lure and incense extensions during the event, as well as triple catch experience for capturing any Pokémon. Bulbasaur that are fully evolved into Venusaur during the event’s duration or the two-hour grace period after it ends will also know the event-exclusive Charged Attack Frenzy Plant.

There is also new event-exclusive Field Research and a ticketed Special Research story, Bulbasaur Community Day Classic, available in the shop for $1. If you plan on completing either before the first Community Day Classic concludes, here are all of the research tasks and rewards for both sets of content.

Community Day Special Research

Bulbasaur Community Day Classic page one

Event-exclusive Field Research