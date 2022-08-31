YouTuber Ludwig is known for his fondness of Super Smash Bros., and in October, he is taking it to the next level by hosting what he’s referring to as the “biggest” tournament for the franchise.

Boasting two brackets of 32 players across Ultimate and Melee, the event will run from Oct. 21 to 23 with two $30,002 prize pools and be broadcast live from Las Vegas on Ludwig’s official YouTube channel.

THE BIGGEST SMASH INVITATIONAL OF ALL TIME



32 MELEE PLAYERS

32 ULTIMATE PLAYERS

LAST CHANCE QUALIFIERS ON FRI



OCTOBER 21-23 ON MY CHANNEL

Eight spots in each bracket will be reserved for the top players in a Last Chance Qualifier, but the remaining 24 are going to be direct invites. While not all participants have been confirmed, a video Ludwig posted yesterday on Twitter unveiled some notable names that will be in attendance.

Who is competing in the Ludwig Smash Invitational?

There will be two 32-player brackets for the Ludwig Smash Invitational. The event’s announcement confirmed a handful of participants and some players themselves have said they’re going.

More players will be announced closer to the event’s date, but for now, here are the players that we know should be in Las Vegas for the Ludwig Smash Invitational.

Ultimate

MkLeo

Tea

Kola

Soniz

Zomba

Glutonny

Dabuz

Riddles

KEN

MuteAce

Light

Onin

Tweek

Maister

Chag

Melee

Zain

Jmook

Leffen

N0ne

Ginger

SluG

Magi

iBDW

aMSa

KoDoRiN

Fiction

Joshman

Axe

Pipsqueak

Hungrybox

Mango

Wizzrobe

Moky

S2J

Krudo

SFAT

This article will be updated as more players confirm that they are participating in the Ludwig Smash Invitational.