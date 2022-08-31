YouTuber Ludwig is known for his fondness of Super Smash Bros., and in October, he is taking it to the next level by hosting what he’s referring to as the “biggest” tournament for the franchise.
Boasting two brackets of 32 players across Ultimate and Melee, the event will run from Oct. 21 to 23 with two $30,002 prize pools and be broadcast live from Las Vegas on Ludwig’s official YouTube channel.
Eight spots in each bracket will be reserved for the top players in a Last Chance Qualifier, but the remaining 24 are going to be direct invites. While not all participants have been confirmed, a video Ludwig posted yesterday on Twitter unveiled some notable names that will be in attendance.
Who is competing in the Ludwig Smash Invitational?
There will be two 32-player brackets for the Ludwig Smash Invitational. The event’s announcement confirmed a handful of participants and some players themselves have said they’re going.
More players will be announced closer to the event’s date, but for now, here are the players that we know should be in Las Vegas for the Ludwig Smash Invitational.
Ultimate
- MkLeo
- Tea
- Kola
- Soniz
- Zomba
- Glutonny
- Dabuz
- Riddles
- KEN
- MuteAce
- Light
- Onin
- Tweek
- Maister
- Chag
Melee
- Zain
- Jmook
- Leffen
- N0ne
- Ginger
- SluG
- Magi
- iBDW
- aMSa
- KoDoRiN
- Fiction
- Joshman
- Axe
- Pipsqueak
- Hungrybox
- Mango
- Wizzrobe
- Moky
- S2J
- Krudo
- SFAT
This article will be updated as more players confirm that they are participating in the Ludwig Smash Invitational.