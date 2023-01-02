All new Marvel SNAP cards for January 2023 Savage Land season

Marvel SNAP’s breakneck pace of content additions continues into 2023 with an all-new season to begin the card battler’s first full year.

Starting on the evening of Jan. 2 at 9pm CT, the new season “Savage Land” will begin, bringing forth a new battle pass, cards, and other new content for players to sink their saber-teeth into.

Here’s what to expect from the new season in Marvel SNAP, beginning on Jan. 2, 2023.

Marvel SNAP Savage Land – New card “Zabu”

Energy cost: 3

Power: 2

Description: Ongoing: Your 4-cost cards cost 2 less.

The January 2023 “Savage Land” season’s battle pass-exclusive card is Zabu, the tiger companion of Ka-Zar. Zabu is an Ongoing card that makes all 4-cost cards cost two less Power, meaning he will combo very well with some very strong options.

Popular four-cost cards like Jubilee, Absorbing Man, Ghost Rider, Hell Cow, Jessica Jones, Rescue, White Queen, and many others will immediately be enabled by Zabu’s ability.

The battle pass will also include new player icons for Zabu, Ka-Zar, and Storm, and new Savage Land variants for both Storm and Ka-Zar. There are also two new card backs in the season pass, as has been the case for previous seasons.

New Series 5 cards in Marvel SNAP Savage Land

Several new cards are potential additions to the game as Series 5 cards. This means that several other cards are candidates to be downgraded from Series 5 to Series 4, or from Series 4 to Series 3, since the goal is to have 10 cards in Series 5 and 4 at all times.

Ongoing: If you have 4 cards at each location, +6 Power. | Image via Marvel Snap Zone Costs 1 if your opponent discarded a card from their hand this game. | Image via Marvel Snap Zone On Reveal: Add a random 1-Cost card to each location | Image via Marvel Snap Zone On Reveal: Remove the abilities from all Ongoing cards in your hand and deck. | Image via Marvel Snap Zone On Reveal: Discard your hand. | Image via Marvel Snap Zone At the end of the game, split your total Power evenly among all Locations. | Image via Marvel Snap Zone On Reveal: Look at what your opponent did, then restart the turn. (without Kang) | Image via Marvel Snap Zone Ongoing: Your cards are always revealed last. (Their On Reveal abilities happen last.) | Image via Marvel Snap Zone

Official information is forthcoming, but potential cards for Series 5 include Dazzler, Ghost, Kang the Conqueror, The Living Tribunal, M.O.D.O.K., Sauron, Shanna the She-Devil, and Stature. All of these cards are currently in the in-game files. Due to the Savage Land theme, however, it seems like Shanna and Sauron are safe bets to be added during season.

New locations in Marvel SNAP Savage Land

Several new locations were also datamined for Savage Land. They will be featured at different intervals throughout the season.