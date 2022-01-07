All Mountains of Power Event event-exclusive Field, Timed Research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go

The story of the Season of Heritage is continuing to unfold with Pokémon Go’s newest event, Mountains of Power.

This event puts a focus on Rock and Steel-type Pokémon as players work with Team Instinct leader Spark to unlock the second mechanism keeping the mysterious door discovered at the beginning of the season locked shut.

During the Mountains of Power event, which will run from Jan. 7 to 13, players will be able to encounter Mega Aerodactyl in Mega Raids for the first time. Shiny Slugma will also be making its first appearance in Pokémon Go for players lucky enough to encounter one.

There’s even new Timed Research, which focuses on catching Pokémon, hatching eggs, and earning Buddy Candy. Players can also earn hearts with their Buddy Pokémon faster thanks to halved walking distance requirements during the event.

If you plan on traversing the rocky terrain and diving deeper into the mysteries of the Season of Heritage, here are all of the research tasks and rewards you’ll need to complete during the event.

Mountains of Power Timed Research

Mountains of Power page one

Catch five Pokémon Slugma encounter

Earn two Candies walking with your Buddy Ferroseed encounter

Hatch an egg Alolan Geodude encounter



Total rewards: Absol encounter, 1,000 Stardust, and 10 Great Balls

Mountains of Power page two

Catch six different species of Pokémon Chimecho encounter

Earn two Candies walking with your Buddy Onix encounter

Hatch two eggs Beldum encounter



Total rewards: Mawile encounter, 2,000 Stardust, and 10 Ultra Balls

Event-exclusive Field Research