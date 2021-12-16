All increased spawns, Shiny Pokémon, and event raids for Pokémon Go’s Holiday Event 2021: Part one

Pokémon Go is set to celebrate the holidays with its latest event, part of the Season of Heritage, which will bring new shiny Pokémon and more.

Kicking off on Dec. 16, Pokémon Go’s Holidays 2021 event will launch Part One with a ton of rare costumed Pokémon and gifts up for grabs. Like most other events, this will be split into two parts, with the first running until Dec. 23, and the second rounding out the year, ending on Dec. 31.

There will be different Pokémon available during each part of the event with some crossover. Many of these are the event-exclusive costumed Pokémon. Here are all the increased spawns that you’ll find during the first part of the event.

All increased spawns, Shiny Pokémon, and event raids for Pokémon Go’s Holiday Event 2021: Part 1

Image via Niantic

General Spawns

Pikachu (Holiday) – Shiny Available

Sandshrew – Shiny Available

Swinub – Shiny Available

Delibird (Holiday) – Shiny Available

Stantler (Holiday) – Shiny Available

Snorunt – Shiny Available

Spheal (Holiday) – Shiny Available

Snover – Shiny Available

Vanillite

Cubchoo (Holiday) – Shiny Available

Cryogonal

Event Specific Raids

One-Star:

Pikachu (Holiday) – Shiny Available

Sandshrew – Shiny Available

Swinub – Shiny Available

Spheal (Holiday) – Shiny Available

Cubchoo (Holiday) – Shiny Available

Three-Star:

Cloyster

Delibird (Holiday) – Shiny Available

Stantler (Holiday) – Shiny Available

Glaceon (Holiday) – Shiny Available

Five-Star:

Kyurem – Shiny Available

Mega Raids:

Mega Steelix – Shiny Available

Field Research Specific Encounters