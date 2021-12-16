All increased spawns, Shiny Pokémon, and event raids for Pokémon Go’s Holiday Event 2021: Part one

Pokémon Go is set to celebrate the holidays with its latest event, part of the Season of Heritage, which will bring new shiny Pokémon and more.
Kicking off on Dec. 16, Pokémon Go’s Holidays 2021 event will launch Part One with a ton of rare costumed Pokémon and gifts up for grabs. Like most other events, this will be split into two parts, with the first running until Dec. 23, and the second rounding out the year, ending on Dec. 31.
There will be different Pokémon available during each part of the event with some crossover. Many of these are the event-exclusive costumed Pokémon. Here are all the increased spawns that you’ll find during the first part of the event.
All increased spawns, Shiny Pokémon, and event raids for Pokémon Go’s Holiday Event 2021: Part 1
General Spawns
- Pikachu (Holiday) – Shiny Available
- Sandshrew – Shiny Available
- Swinub – Shiny Available
- Delibird (Holiday) – Shiny Available
- Stantler (Holiday) – Shiny Available
- Snorunt – Shiny Available
- Spheal (Holiday) – Shiny Available
- Snover – Shiny Available
- Vanillite
- Cubchoo (Holiday) – Shiny Available
- Cryogonal
Event Specific Raids
One-Star:
- Pikachu (Holiday) – Shiny Available
- Sandshrew – Shiny Available
- Swinub – Shiny Available
- Spheal (Holiday) – Shiny Available
- Cubchoo (Holiday) – Shiny Available
Three-Star:
- Cloyster
- Delibird (Holiday) – Shiny Available
- Stantler (Holiday) – Shiny Available
- Glaceon (Holiday) – Shiny Available
Five-Star:
- Kyurem – Shiny Available
Mega Raids:
- Mega Steelix – Shiny Available
Field Research Specific Encounters
- Spheal (Holiday) – Shiny Available
- Alolan Vulpix
- Pikachu (Holiday) – Shiny Available
- Stantler (Holiday) – Shiny Available
- Swinub – Shiny Available
- Cubchoo (Holiday) – Shiny Available
- Cryogonal