All increased spawns, encounters, event raids, and bonuses for Pokémon Go Tour: Johto

Pokémon Go Tour has become a tentpole for Niantic’s yearly event calendar for Pokémon Go, bringing players together in order to experience nostalgic elements of older Pokémon games in new ways.
This year, Pokémon Go Tour: Johto will give players the opportunity to relive the adventures of Pokémon Gold and Silver on Feb. 26.
Throughout the event, players will be encountering Pokémon from across Johto in the wild and raids, by hatching Eggs, after completing research tasks, and much more. They will also be tasked with completing various challenges as part of the event-exclusive Special and Timed Research.
The habitat rotation is also making its return, meaning certain species of Pokémon will be appearing more frequently depending on when you are playing the game as Pokémon Go tries to better emulate locations from the Johto region. Collection Challenges will also tie into the habitats and general aspects of the event.
Because there are so many elements to keep track of during Go Tour: Johto, however, it is easy to lose track of which Pokémon are appearing.
So for those planning to participate, here are all of the unique spawns and raids that will be featured throughout both days—excluding habitat encounters. And remember, every Pokémon native to Johto can appear as a Shiny during the event!
Spawn increases
General spawns
- Dunsparce
- Qwilfish
- Stantler
- Raikou
- Photo Safari – Likely to Flee
- Entei
- Photo Safari – Likely to Flee
- Suicune
- Photo Safari – Likely to Flee
Incense spawn increases
- Unown G
- Unown O
- Unown T
- Unown U
- Unown R
- Unown J
In typical Unown spawning fashion, this combination can spell out Go Tour, with Unown J likely representing Johto.
Photobomb encounters
- Smeargle
Event-specific raids
Day one raids
- One-star
- Unown
- Heracross
- Corsola
- Five-star
- Raikou
- Entei
- Suicune
- Lugia
- Ho-Oh
Specific Egg Hatches (2km and 7km)
- 2km Eggs
- Pichu
- Cleffa
- Igglybuff
- Togepi
- Tyrogue
- Smoochum
- Elekid
- Magby
- 7km Eggs
- Chikorita
- Cyndaquil
- Totodile
- Dunsparce
- Qwilfish
- Stantler
- Miltank
Event bonuses
- Double Hatch and Catch Candy
- Egg Hatch distance reduced by 75 percent
- Shiny encounter rates are increased for ticket holders
- All players can perform six Special Trades per day
- All players can receive up to nine Daily Raid Passes from Gyms
All habitat rotation spawns
There are a total of five habitats included in Go Tour: Johto, each themed around an area found in Gold and Silver and containing their own increased spawns.
New Shiny Pokémon in event
Every Pokémon originally found in the Johto region can appear as a Shiny during Go Tour: Johto. There are some limitations that will keep players from encountering certain species, though, including version-exclusivity.
Here are all of the species that can be encountered as Shiny for the first time during the event.
- A
Pokémon that will know Special Moves when caught/evolved
- Meganium
- Frenzy Plant
- Typhlosion
- Blast Burn
- Feraligatr
- Hydro Cannon
- Ampharos
- Dragon Pulse
- Jumpluff
- Acrobatics
- Espeon
- Last Resort
- Umbreon
- Last Resort
- Tyranitar
- Smack Down
- Lugia
- Aeroblast
- Ho-Oh
- Sacred Fire
- Mamoswine
- Ancient Power