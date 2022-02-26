All increased spawns, encounters, event raids, and bonuses for Pokémon Go Tour: Johto

So much to do, but can you keep track of it all?

Pokémon Go Tour has become a tentpole for Niantic’s yearly event calendar for Pokémon Go, bringing players together in order to experience nostalgic elements of older Pokémon games in new ways.

This year, Pokémon Go Tour: Johto will give players the opportunity to relive the adventures of Pokémon Gold and Silver on Feb. 26.

Throughout the event, players will be encountering Pokémon from across Johto in the wild and raids, by hatching Eggs, after completing research tasks, and much more. They will also be tasked with completing various challenges as part of the event-exclusive Special and Timed Research.

The habitat rotation is also making its return, meaning certain species of Pokémon will be appearing more frequently depending on when you are playing the game as Pokémon Go tries to better emulate locations from the Johto region. Collection Challenges will also tie into the habitats and general aspects of the event.

Because there are so many elements to keep track of during Go Tour: Johto, however, it is easy to lose track of which Pokémon are appearing.

So for those planning to participate, here are all of the unique spawns and raids that will be featured throughout both days—excluding habitat encounters. And remember, every Pokémon native to Johto can appear as a Shiny during the event!

Spawn increases

General spawns

Dunsparce

Qwilfish

Stantler

Raikou Photo Safari – Likely to Flee

Entei Photo Safari – Likely to Flee

Suicune Photo Safari – Likely to Flee



Incense spawn increases

Unown G

Unown O

Unown T

Unown U

Unown R

Unown J

In typical Unown spawning fashion, this combination can spell out Go Tour, with Unown J likely representing Johto.

Photobomb encounters

Smeargle

Event-specific raids

Day one raids

One-star Unown Heracross Corsola

Five-star Raikou Entei Suicune Lugia Ho-Oh



Specific Egg Hatches (2km and 7km)

2km Eggs Pichu Cleffa Igglybuff Togepi Tyrogue Smoochum Elekid Magby

7km Eggs Chikorita Cyndaquil Totodile Dunsparce Qwilfish Stantler Miltank



Event bonuses

Double Hatch and Catch Candy

Egg Hatch distance reduced by 75 percent

Shiny encounter rates are increased for ticket holders

All players can perform six Special Trades per day

All players can receive up to nine Daily Raid Passes from Gyms

There are a total of five habitats included in Go Tour: Johto, each themed around an area found in Gold and Silver and containing their own increased spawns.

Every Pokémon originally found in the Johto region can appear as a Shiny during Go Tour: Johto. There are some limitations that will keep players from encountering certain species, though, including version-exclusivity.

Here are all of the species that can be encountered as Shiny for the first time during the event.

A

Pokémon that will know Special Moves when caught/evolved