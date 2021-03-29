All increased spawns, encounters, and event raids for Pokémon Go’s Spring into Spring event

From stormy seasons to clear weather celebrations, Pokémon Go’s Spring into Spring event is bringing some new seasonal content to the table from April 4 to 8.

During the event, players will be encountering spring-themed Pokémon like Marill, Buneary, and Bunnelby, and Mega Lopunny will be appearing in the game for the first time.

There will be updated Raid and Egg Hatch pools, new Special Research, and a few other additions included during the event. Special Mega Lopunny inspired avatar items will be available in the shop too.

So with all that in mind, here are all of the increased spawns, encounters, event raids, and more being added during Spring into Spring.

Spawn Increases

General Spawns

Pikachu (Flower Crown)(Shiny Available)

Exeggcute (Shiny Available)

Chansey (Flower Crown)(Shiny Available)

Marill (Shiny Available)

Plusle (Shiny Available)

Minun (Shiny Available)

Buneary (Shiny Available)

Bunnelby (Shiny Available)

Event Egg Pool (2km)

Exeggcute (Shiny Available)

Eevee (Flower Crown)(Shiny Available)

Pichu (Flower Crown)

Togepi (Shiny Available)

Azurill (Shiny Available)

Buneary (Shiny Available)

Happiny (Flower Crown)(Shiny Available)

Munchlax

Rufflet (Shiny Available)

Bunnelby (Shiny Available)

Event Specific Raids

One-star TBD

Three-star TBD

Five-star TBD

Mega Raids Mega Lopunny



Event bonuses

Double Candy for hatching eggs

One hour Lucky Egg duration

Eggs will take half as long to hatch when inside an Incubator

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.