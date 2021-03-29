All increased spawns, encounters, and event raids for Pokémon Go’s Spring into Spring event

From stormy seasons to clear weather celebrations, Pokémon Go’s Spring into Spring event is bringing some new seasonal content to the table from April 4 to 8.
During the event, players will be encountering spring-themed Pokémon like Marill, Buneary, and Bunnelby, and Mega Lopunny will be appearing in the game for the first time.
There will be updated Raid and Egg Hatch pools, new Special Research, and a few other additions included during the event. Special Mega Lopunny inspired avatar items will be available in the shop too.
So with all that in mind, here are all of the increased spawns, encounters, event raids, and more being added during Spring into Spring.
Spawn Increases
General Spawns
- Pikachu (Flower Crown)(Shiny Available)
- Exeggcute (Shiny Available)
- Chansey (Flower Crown)(Shiny Available)
- Marill (Shiny Available)
- Plusle (Shiny Available)
- Minun (Shiny Available)
- Buneary (Shiny Available)
- Bunnelby (Shiny Available)
Event Egg Pool (2km)
- Exeggcute (Shiny Available)
- Eevee (Flower Crown)(Shiny Available)
- Pichu (Flower Crown)
- Togepi (Shiny Available)
- Azurill (Shiny Available)
- Buneary (Shiny Available)
- Happiny (Flower Crown)(Shiny Available)
- Munchlax
- Rufflet (Shiny Available)
- Bunnelby (Shiny Available)
Event Specific Raids
- One-star
- TBD
- Three-star
- TBD
- Five-star
- TBD
- Mega Raids
- Mega Lopunny
Event bonuses
- Double Candy for hatching eggs
- One hour Lucky Egg duration
- Eggs will take half as long to hatch when inside an Incubator
