All increased spawns, encounters, and event raids for Pokémon Go’s Searching for Legends event

Pokémon Go is moving into a new season of content, and the first event of March is going to provide players a compass to search for legends.

The Searching for Legends event will run from March 9 to 14 and feature an increased number of Ground, Rock, and Steel-type Pokémon, including the Compass Pokémon, Nosepass.

There isn’t much directly linking the event into the overarching Season of Legends, but you can encounter several rare and Shiny Pokémon, along with all of the existing content running alongside it. That includes encountering Incarnate Forme Tornadus and Thundurus when they rotate through five-star Raids during the same timeframe.

With that in mind, here is everything you need to know about the Searching for Legends event, including spawns, encounters, and event raids.

Spawn Increases

Diglett (Shiny Available)

Geodude (Shiny Available)

Magnemite (Shiny Available)

Nosepass (Shiny Available)

Aron (Shiny Available)

Baltoy (Shiny Available)

Roggenrola (Shiny Available)

Drilbur

Incense Spawns

Alolan Diglett (Shiny Available)

Alolan Geodude (Shiny Available)

Lairon

Beldum (Shiny Available)

Event Egg Pool (5km)

Magnemite (Shiny Available)

Nosepass (Shiny Available)

Baltoy (Shiny Available)

Beldum (Shiny Available)

Drilbur

Event Specific Raids

One-star Alolan Diglett (Shiny Available) Nosepass (Shiny Available) Roggenrola (Shiny Available) Drilbur Ferroseed Klink

Three-star Alolan Graveler Magneton Skarmory Metang

Five-star None that are event exclusive



Event bonuses