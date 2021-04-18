All increased spawns, encounters, and event raids for Pokémon Go’s New Pokémon Snap Celebration

To help celebrate the release of New Pokémon Snap on Nintendo Switch, Niantic and The Pokémon Company are launching a crossover event inside of Pokémon Go.

Running from April 29 to May 2, the event will focus on the ability to take snapshots of Pokémon and yourself in the app, with Pokémon themed around the new game’s Lental region popping up in the wild.

Additionally, Smeargle will be appearing more frequently in snapshots, though it will only appear a limited number of times. This will also be the first time players can encounter a Shiny Smeargle, but only until the event ends.

There will be event-exclusive Field Research and Timed Research too, so if you plan on getting everything done, here are all of the increased spawns, encounters, event raids, and more added during the celebration.

Spawn increases

General spawns

Dodrio

Aipom (Shiny available)

Lotad (Shiny available)

Cacnea

Ducklett

Photobomb spawns

Smeargle (Shiny available) Increased chance of spawning, though appearances are limited



Event-specific raids