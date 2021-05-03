All increased spawns, encounters, and event raids for Pokémon Go’s Luminous Legends X event

So many rare Pokémon will be appearing more frequently.

Pokémon Go is moving from taking pictures to showcasing legends, with the Luminous Legends X event bringing in new Dragon and Fairy-type Pokémon originally discovered in the Kalos region.

Running from May 4 to 17, players will encounter Spritzee, Swirlix, and Goomy for the first time, while the legendary Fairy-type Xerneas will be appearing in five-star raids.

More Dragon and Fairy-type Pokémon will also be popping up in the wild, Eggs, and Raids. The Fairy-type catches will also count toward the Fairy-type Catch Challenge, which is running until May 9.

There will be event-exclusive Field Research and Timed Research too, so if you plan on getting everything done, here are all of the increased spawns, encounters, event raids, and more added during the event.

Spawn increases

General spawns

Dratini (Shiny available)

Dragonair

Snubbull (Shiny available)

Ralts (Shiny available)

Bagon (Shiny available)

Cottonee

Spritzee

Swirlix

Goomy

Event Egg Pool (7km)

Cleffa (Shiny available)

Igglybuff (Shiny available)

Azurill (Shiny available)

Gible (Shiny available)

Spritzee

Swirlix

Event-specific raids

One-star Galarian Ponyta

Three-star Alolan Exeggutor (Shiny available)

Five-star Xerneas



Event bonuses

N/A until Fairy-type Catch Challenge concludes

Event-exclusive moves

Evolve a Dragonair or Shelgon, or use a Charged TM on Dragonite or Salamence, and you can teach it a powerful attack.