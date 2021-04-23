All increased spawns, encounters, and event bonuses for Pokémon Go’s Friendship Day

Because Friendship Day is such a short event, Niantic have packed it with tons of bonuses and encounters that will keep Pokémon Go players busy as they rack up tons of XP.

The event, which will run from 11am to 2pm local time on April 24 will focus on Grass-type Pokémon and event bonuses. There are no event-related Egg hatches or Raid bosses, only an increase in specific wild spawns.

Along with the focus on wild encounters and bonuses, there is not going to be any event-exclusive or Timed Research. Instead, there is a Collection Challenge that will award players with 175,000 XP if they manage to complete it before the event ends.

If you plan on getting everything done, here are all of the increased spawns, encounters, and event bonuses you can expect to see during Friendship Day.

Spawn increases

General spawns

Bulbasaur (Shiny available)

Oddish (Shiny available)

Bellsprout (Shiny available)

Alolan Exeggutor (Shiny available)

Tangela (Shiny available)

Chikorita (Shiny available)

Sunkern (Shiny available)

Treecko (Shiny available)

Shroomish

Breloom

Cacnea

Cacturne

Turtwig (Shiny available)

Snivy (Shiny available)

Sewaddle

Cottonee

Petilil

Foongus

Ferroseed (Shiny available)

Chespin

Event bonuses