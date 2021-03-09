All increased spawns, bonuses, and full hour schedule for Pokémon Go’s Beldum Incense Day

Beldum is the focus of the fourth Pokémon Go Incense Day, which is set to begin on March 14 and will include other Pokémon that share its Steel or Psychic-typings.

Like previous Incense Day events, every hour from 11am to 5pm local time will see Incense attracting a wide variety of different Pokémon—swapping between Steel and Psychic-types three times. This means that you will be able to capture Beldum throughout the event using Incense, but the remaining spawns will vary depending on the hour.

So with that in mind, here are all of the increased spawns, the full schedule, and all other bonuses that will be live during the Beldum Incense Day.

Spawn Increases

Psychic Hours

Natu (Shiny Available)

Girafarig (Shiny Available)

Meditite (Shiny Available)

Baltoy (Shiny Available)

Beldum (Shiny Available)

Munna

Steel Hours

Alolan Diglett (Shiny Available)

Magnemite (Shiny Available)

Aron (Shiny Available)

Beldum (Shiny Available)

Shieldon

Bronzor (Shiny Available)

Full Schedule

11am to 12pm: Psychic-type Pokémon

12 to 1pm: Steel-type Pokémon

1 to 2pm: Psychic-type Pokémon

2 to 3pm: Steel-type Pokémon

3 to 4pm: Psychic-type Pokémon

4 to 5pm: Steel-type Pokémon

Special Moves available

If you manage to evolve one of your Beldum into a Metagross during the event, you can get a variant of the pseudo-legendary that knows the previously Community Day exclusive move, Meteor Mash.