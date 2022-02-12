All Hoppip Pokémon Go Community Day A Hop, Skip, and Jump Away Research tasks and rewards

The air is full of floating Hoppip.

Hoppip are popping up everywhere as part of the February 2022 Community Day in Pokémon Go, which means players need to catch them before they float away on the wind.

Throughout the event, any Hoppip or Skiploom that evolves into Jumpluff will learn the event-exclusive move Acrobatics. This will also be the first time Shiny Hoppip and its evolutionary line will be available to obtain.

As usual, there is also new event-exclusive Field Research to pair with the $1 Community Day Special Research Story—A Hop, Skip, and Jump Away. Here are all the research tasks and rewards for both.

Community Day Special Research

A Hop, Skip, and Jump Away page one

Power up Pokémon 10 times 15 Poké Ball

Catch 15 Hoppip Hoppip encounter

Make five Nice Throws 20 Hoppip Candy



Total Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, a Hoppip encounter, and one Lucky Egg.

A Hop, Skip, and Jump Away page two

Catch 15 Hoppip 30 Hoppip Candy

Transfer 10 Pokémon Skiploom encounter

Evolve three Hoppip 15 Pinap Berries



Total Rewards: 1,500 XP, a Hoppip encounter, and one Incense.

A Hop, Skip, and Jump Away page three

Make three Great Curveball Throws 50 Hoppip Candy

Evolve one Skiploom One Star Piece

Transfer 10 Pokémon 15 Great Balls



Total Rewards: 2,500 XP, one Rocket Radar, and 15 Ultra Balls.

A Hop, Skip, and Jump Away page four

Claim Reward Two Silver Pinap Berries

Claim Reward Hoppip encounter

Claim Reward 3,500 XP



Total Rewards: 3,000 Stardust, Jumpluff encounter, and two Rare Candy.

Event-exclusive Field Research