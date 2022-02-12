All Hoppip Pokémon Go Community Day A Hop, Skip, and Jump Away Research tasks and rewards

Hoppip are popping up everywhere as part of the February 2022 Community Day in Pokémon Go, which means players need to catch them before they float away on the wind.
Throughout the event, any Hoppip or Skiploom that evolves into Jumpluff will learn the event-exclusive move Acrobatics. This will also be the first time Shiny Hoppip and its evolutionary line will be available to obtain.
As usual, there is also new event-exclusive Field Research to pair with the $1 Community Day Special Research Story—A Hop, Skip, and Jump Away. Here are all the research tasks and rewards for both.
Community Day Special Research
A Hop, Skip, and Jump Away page one
- Power up Pokémon 10 times
- 15 Poké Ball
- Catch 15 Hoppip
- Hoppip encounter
- Make five Nice Throws
- 20 Hoppip Candy
Total Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, a Hoppip encounter, and one Lucky Egg.
A Hop, Skip, and Jump Away page two
- Catch 15 Hoppip
- 30 Hoppip Candy
- Transfer 10 Pokémon
- Skiploom encounter
- Evolve three Hoppip
- 15 Pinap Berries
Total Rewards: 1,500 XP, a Hoppip encounter, and one Incense.
A Hop, Skip, and Jump Away page three
- Make three Great Curveball Throws
- 50 Hoppip Candy
- Evolve one Skiploom
- One Star Piece
- Transfer 10 Pokémon
- 15 Great Balls
Total Rewards: 2,500 XP, one Rocket Radar, and 15 Ultra Balls.
A Hop, Skip, and Jump Away page four
- Claim Reward
- Two Silver Pinap Berries
- Claim Reward
- Hoppip encounter
- Claim Reward
- 3,500 XP
Total Rewards: 3,000 Stardust, Jumpluff encounter, and two Rare Candy.
Event-exclusive Field Research
- Catch three Hoppip
- Hoppip encounter
- Five Great Balls
- One Golden Razz Berry
- Two Ultra Balls
- Two Pinap Berries
- 500 Stardust
- Spin five PokéStops or Gyms
- 600 Stardust
- Walk 1km
- Hoppip encounter
- Five Great Balls
- One Golden Razz Berry
- Two Ultra Balls
- 500 Stardust