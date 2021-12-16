All Holiday Event 2021: Part 1 event-exclusive Field Research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go’s Holiday Event 2021 is now underway, with players now able to encounter Pokémon that would be found in wintery conditions or wearing festive costumes.

Within Holiday Event 2021: Part One, which will run from Dec. 16 to 23, there will be a distinct focus on encountering these specific species of Pokémon that will be appearing more frequently.

Holiday Delibird, Holiday Stantler, Holiday Spheal, Holiday Cubchoo, Holiday Glaceon, and Pikachu in a holiday hat will actually be available throughout the entire event but are going to be appearing at a higher frequency during part one. Additionally, Alolan Sandshrew, Cloyster, Kyurem, Mega Steelix will be popping up in raids.

Part Two of the Holiday Event will run from Dec. 23 to 31, with the focus shifting to friendship bonuses and other areas. Part one does have its own event-exclusive Field Research to complete, however, and here is how you can do so.

Event-exclusive Field Research

Holiday Event 2021: Part One