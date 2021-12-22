All Holiday Event 2021: Part 2 event-exclusive Field Research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go

The annual Pokémon Go Holiday Event has entered its second part. The part will not only continue the previous part’s festivities but also introduce Bergmie, Avalugg, and Shiny variants of both Galarian Darumaka and Darmanitan to the game.

Running from Dec. 23 to 31, Holiday Event 2021: Part Two will round out the year with new challenges to complete that will result in rare encounters with Galarian Mr. Mime. There are also more holiday-specific encounters, including continued chances at running into Holiday Delibird, Holiday Stantler, Holiday Spheal, Holiday Cubchoo, Holiday Glaceon, and Pikachu in a holiday hat.

As always, new event-exclusive research is also available to complete throughout the duration of the event, which alongside the various challenges, will give more rewards and encounters. Here are all the tasks you can expect to encounter while celebrating the holidays in Pokémon Go.

Event-exclusive Field Research

Holiday Event 2021: Part Two